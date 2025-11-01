By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships stands as the pinnacle of North American horse racing, offering the sport’s richest two days with over $30 million in prize money across 14 races. Now in its 42nd year, the 2025 edition returns to Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California — a venue known for its scenic coastal charm and fast track conditions. The event is more than a race; it’s a celebration of equine excellence, drawing top horses, trainers, and fans from around the globe

History and Del Mar’s Legacy

Founded in 1984, the Breeders’ Cup was created to serve as a year-end championship for thoroughbred racing. Del Mar, which opened in 1937 and famously hosted Bing Crosby and Hollywood’s elite, has become a favorite host site thanks to its picturesque setting and modern facilities. This year marks Del Mar’s third time hosting the Breeders’ Cup, and NBC Sports is pulling out all the stops to showcase the action.

Star-Studded Field in the Breeders’ Cup Classic

The headline event, the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, is North America’s richest horse race and will be broadcast live Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The field includes:

Fierceness (4-to-1) : Winner of the 2025 Pacific Classic (G1), trained by Todd Pletcher

: Winner of the 2025 Pacific Classic (G1), trained by Todd Pletcher Forever Young (6-to-1) : Japanese colt, winner of the 2025 Saudi Cup (G1)

: Japanese colt, winner of the 2025 Saudi Cup (G1) Sierra Leone (8-to-1) : Defending Breeders’ Cup Classic champion

: Defending Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Journalism (10-to-1): Three-year-old standout, winner of the 2025 Preakness Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, trained by Michael McCarthy

Other featured races include the Turf Sprint (3:41 p.m. ET), Sprint (4:21 p.m. ET), Distaff (5:01 p.m. ET), and Turf (5:41 p.m. ET) — all airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Broadcast Schedule and Coverage Highlights

Saturday, Nov. 1

2 p.m. ET – USA Network, Peacock

3:30 p.m. ET – NBC, Peacock (Breeders’ Cup Classic)

7 p.m. ET – USA Network, Peacock

Coverage will feature:

Dual drone angles and aerial shots of the Southern California coast

Jockey cam and outrider camera capturing post-race moments

Feature on trainer Will Walden’s inspiring recovery journey

“Olympicks” segment with Winter Olympians making race picks

Insights from NBC’s Steve Kornacki and handicappers Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier

Commentary from Ahmed Fareed, Britney Eurton, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Nick Luck, and Kenny Rice

NBC Sports’ “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” series is available now on Peacock and YouTube, previewing all 14 races.