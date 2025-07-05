Silverstone is set to host another memorable weekend of Formula 1, with an estimated 500,000 fans expected to fill the circuit throughout the event. Be sure to check the schedule for the British Grand Prix 2025 to catch all the weekend’s action. As the Formula 1 season hits its halfway point, Lando Norris will be in the spotlight as he approaches his home race after a spectacular victory in Austria.

He has narrowed Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to just 15 points and is aiming for his first British Grand Prix win in front of a roaring home crowd. This year, Silverstone will also feature Lewis Hamilton competing in his first British Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, just one year after his emotional victory with Mercedes in 2024.

Hamilton, the most successful driver in British GP history with nine wins, hopes to secure a podium finish for his new team and continue his remarkable 12-year streak of top-three finishes at this event. George Russell and Ollie Bearman will also enjoy significant home support, with Russell eager to improve on past disappointments and Bearman excited to showcase his talent at Silverstone. Meanwhile, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is under pressure to recover in the championship standings following a costly opening-lap crash in Austria with Kimi Antonelli.

With a 63-point deficit to Oscar Piastri, Verstappen needs a strong result to remain a contender as the season heats up. Here are the session times for the 2025 British Grand Prix: The British Grand Prix is always a highlight of the F1 calendar, and the 2025 edition is no exception. Be sure to check the full schedule for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, including local and global times, so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

All eyes will also be on Lewis Hamilton, who returns to the track where he achieved a memorable victory just twelve months ago. Hamilton is seeking his 13th consecutive podium finish at his home Grand Prix, which would be an impressive feat in his debut season with Ferrari. George Russell is hoping for better luck after experiencing a challenging run of results on home soil, while rookie Ollie Bearman is eager to impress in front of a passionate British audience. As the season reaches its halfway point, the stakes have never been higher. A strong result at Silverstone could be pivotal in the championship battle as F1’s biggest stars compete for glory.

The race can be seen on ESPN in the US and Sky Sports in the U.K.