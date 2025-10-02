Broncos Eagles takes spotlights in Eckel’s Week 5 NFL notes

Payton vs. Fangio: A Different Tone as Eagles face Broncos

When Sean Payton took over as head coach of the Denver Broncos before the 2023 season, he didn’t hold back on criticizing Nathaniel Hackett, calling his tenure “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.”

Hackett, who was dismissed before finishing his first season, went 4-11. But Payton’s tone is much different when it comes to Vic Fangio, who coached the Broncos from 2019–21 and now serves as defensive coordinator of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

“No. 1, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vic,’’ Payton said. “He’s one of those guys who’s always stayed ahead of the curve. You know you’re getting someone who is going to have a real good game plan… There’s a tremendous amount of respect on my part for him and what he’s accomplished.’’

Fangio’s Broncos Defense Under Scrutiny

Despite the Eagles’ 4-0 start, Fangio’s defense hasn’t been flawless. Philadelphia ranks 22nd in yards allowed but sits 14th in points allowed. With five new starters and five forced turnovers, it’s a unit still finding its stride. Denver, meanwhile, ranks 9th offensively but has turned the ball over six times, which could spell trouble in Philly.

The schedule doesn’t help the Broncos either. This will be their third road game in four weeks, coming off a Monday night game as they travel to Philadelphia.

4th Quarter Magic: Rams vs. 49ers

Thursday night brings another NFC West showdown between the Rams and 49ers. Los Angeles has beaten San Francisco three straight times, each time rallying in the fourth quarter. In last year’s Thursday night matchup, the Niners led 6-3 after three quarters, but the Rams pulled out a 12-6 win.

This will also be the 17th head-to-head between Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, with Shanahan holding a 10-6 edge.

Disappointing Starts in Baltimore and Houston

Two division favorites — the Ravens and Texans — are off to 1-3 starts and face off Sunday in Baltimore. For the Ravens, a 1-4 start would be just their second in franchise history (the last was 2015). For Houston, it would be their eighth, though the last time they started 1-4 in 2015, they still went on to win the AFC South.

Rookie Spotlight: Dillon Gabriel Debuts

Cleveland has turned the keys over to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, benching veteran Joe Flacco. Gabriel, out of Oregon, will be the third rookie QB to start this season, joining Tennessee’s Cam Ward and the Giants’ Jaxson Dart.

Gabriel’s first test comes in London against Minnesota, making him believed to be the first QB ever to debut with a start outside the U.S.

Roll Tide? QB Battle in Miami-Carolina

Sunday’s Dolphins-Panthers clash features two Alabama alumni under center: Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young. Both are struggling in the NFL compared to their college glory days. Tua ranks 24th in passing yards and 19th in rating, while Young is 23rd in yards but with a slightly better QB rating of 77.1.

Saints’ Slide Continues

The winless Saints (0-4) have dropped eight straight dating back to last season, their longest skid since the infamous 0-14 team of 1980. Ironically, the last team New Orleans beat? The Giants — whom they’ll face again Sunday at the Superdome.