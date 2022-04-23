BR’s 7-Round Buccaneers Mock Draft 7.0 with Trade

BY – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

In this version of BR’s Buccaneers’ mock draft the team trades out of the first-round in a trade with the New York Jets. The Buccaneers sent the 27th overall pick to the Jets for their 2nd round (35), their 2023 2nd round pick, 3rd round (69), and 4th round (117).

Round 2, Pick 35 (From NYJ)

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

HT: 6’4 WT: 265 lbs

Boye Mafe is an explosive EDGE rusher using power and speed. His great burst and footwork allow him to work through traffic. Mafe’s combination of strength, burst and speed are to attractive for the Buccaneers to pass up here.

Round 2, Pick 60

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

HT: 6’4 WT: 290 lbs

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey has a game built around quickness off the line of scrimmage and athletic ability. He can be very disruptive as a pass rusher and with more refinement has potential to be great in this area. This comes at the expense of some power upfront, but after watching Matthew Stafford pick the Buccaneers defense apart with little pressure it might be a trade off worth considering.

Round 3, Pick 69 (From NYJ)

Ed Ingram, G, LSU

HT: 6’3 WT: 307 lbs

Ed Ingram had a shaky 2021 season, but a great 2020. Where he grades out is somewhere in between. Ingram’s run blocking isn’t nearly as good as his pass protection. Look fir the Buccaneers to see Ingram as contending for a starting spot, but more so a versatile backup.

Round 3, Pick 91

Braxton Jones, OT, So.Utah St.

HT: 6″5 WT: 310 lbs

Braxton Jones has the size and length that teams covet in an offensive tackle. Jones is an explosive blocker with solid fundamentals. He does have some things to work on including footwork, hand placement and speed getting to the second levell

Round 4, Pick 117 (From NYJ)

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

HT: 5’11 WT: 196 lbs

Cam Taylor-Britt was a three-year starter and team captain for the Cornhuskers. He has starting experience at both cornerback and safety. Taylor-Britt has that extra gear to stay with speedy receivers. He excels at 50/50 balls using his strength to his advantage.

Round 4, Pick 133

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

HT: 5’8 WT: 170 lbs

Calvin Austin is a speedy but fearless small wide receiver. Austin most likely is a slot receiver in the NFL. The 5’8 wide receiver also can return punts, giving him added value.

Round 7, Pick 248

Joey Blount, S, Virginia

HT: 6’1 WT: 190 lbs

Joey Blount is an athletic versatile safety that doesn’t shy away from hitting. Blount can play in the slot, in the box, single high or split-safety. He’s an aggressive ball hawk who can match size and strength with the best of them.

Round 7, Pick 261

C.J. Verdell, RB, Oregon

HT: 5’8 WT: 194 lbs

C.J. Verdell runs well through the hole handling contact well. Verdell can catch the ball out of the backfield with no problem. He does struggle with vision to bounce outside, is definitely more of a grind it out style back.

This mock was done using PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator.

