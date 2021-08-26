Bruce Arians On Fight For Bucs’ Right Guard Job: ‘It’s Cap’s, To Lose’

By Bucs Report Staff

The Bucs have pulled off several firsts since the end of the 2019 NFL season. It started with the signing of a legitimate franchise quarterback in Tom Brady, moved to winning the Super Bowl in their own stadium, and then ended with every starter returning from last year. The odds are definitely in the Bucs’ favor to win it all again. The roster appears set; the only thing left to do is play the games, right?

Not so fast my friend.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke with the media Sunday about the subject of the Alex Cappa and Aaron Stinnie battle going on for the starting right guard position.

“Yeah, I mean it’s closer than you might think, [Aaron] Stinnie played really well in the playoffs. And [Alex] Cappa, he needs to play some because he missed all that time. It’s a nice thing to have. It’s a good situation. It’s a great competition. Yeah, there’s a little bit of a battle, but it’s Cap’s job to lose.”

Like Arians said, Stinnie filled in admirably last season in Cappa’s absence due to an ankle fracture. Cappa has since returned to full strength and participated in every team activity dating back to OTAs. He even started last week’s preseason game against the Titans and played 21% of offensive snaps.

The Bucs have one more preseason game before opening the season against Dallas. Will the starting right guard be Cappa or Stinnie?

Either way, the Buccaneers are poised to defend their championship like no other team since the start of the NFL’s salary cap era.