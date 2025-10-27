Buccaneers Defense Secures the Victory in New Orleans 23-3

By: Ruth CAGUIAS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a commanding 23-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, powered by a relentless defense that allowed just three points—their fewest since shutting out Carolina in Week 18 of 2023. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 for the fifth time in franchise history and for the third time since 2020, continuing their dominance in the NFC South.

Anthony Nelson stole the spotlight in his first start of the season, recording 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pick-six, becoming the first player since 2007 to achieve all three in a single game. His performance helped the Bucs notch five sacks and four takeaways, their first time hitting both marks since 2022—also against New Orleans.

The Buccaneers have now won four straight road games in New Orleans, a franchise first, and have posted double-digit wins in each of their last four visits, a feat matched only by the Chargers from 1977–1997. Tampa Bay’s five consecutive NFC South wins mark their longest streak since 2007, and their 22-10 division record (.688) since 2020 ranks third-best in the NFL.

Antoine Winfield Jr. added to the defensive showcase with a fumble recovery and an interception, becoming just the 12th defensive back since 2000 with 10+ career forced fumbles and 10+ fumble recoveries. His two takeaways tied for the most by any NFL player in a single game this season. An “erroneous whistle” called late during a Winfield fumble return stripped the veteran of his 6 points but the Bucs defense did not waver.

Lavonte David recovered his 20th career fumble and led the team with 10 tackles, joining Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and Julius Peppers as the only players since 2000 with 30+ forced fumbles and 20+ recoveries. Rookie Jacob Parrish added a sack and two tackles for loss, tying for the most among rookie defensive backs.

Offensively, Baker Mayfield threw for 152 yards, earning his 25th win as a Bucs starter, while Sean Tucker rushed for a touchdown—his third career score at Caesars Superdome. Tez Johnson led receivers with 43 yards, and Emeka Egbuka continued his breakout season with 562 receiving yards, now seventh-most by a rookie in team history.

Chase McLaughlin remained perfect from 50+ yards, hitting two long field goals to bring his season total to seven—the most in the NFL. With this dominant win, the Bucs head into their bye week firmly atop the NFC South and surging on both sides of the ball.