Buccaneers Add Wideouts Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown to Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the practice field again today, as their preparations for Thursday’s game continue. As yesterday had one player not participate, today is a different story. With two major starters being added to the injury report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Injury Report (9/7/21): https://t.co/NgNAUoi8xQ pic.twitter.com/5M01gQTeAm — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 7, 2021

The additions of both Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin to the injury report is eye-opening. Brown had an off-season knee surgery, so seeing him pop up on the injury report is concerning. Godwin dealing with a quad injury does not seem to be serious, just bumps and bruises. Bruce Arians gave a few veterans an off day as he usually does weekly.

Jordan Whitehead not participating due to his hamstring injury all but indicates he will be inactive for the Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Cowboys are fully healthy per their report and are ready to go. Tomorrow’s injury report for both teams will indicate who plays and who doesn’t.