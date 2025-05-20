Buccaneers Announce 2025 Preseason Dates and Times

By – Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced the days and times of their three preseason games for 2025.

The Buccaneers’ 2025 preseason schedule features two home games, both kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday nights. The team hosts the Tennessee Titans on August 9 and the Buffalo Bills on August 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs’ three preseason games are all scheduled for Saturdays. Their middle game is a road matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s NFL scheduling format has AFC teams hosting all “17th games” in the regular season, resulting in NFC teams playing eight regular-season home games and two preseason home games. Consequently, all preseason matchups feature an AFC team facing off against an NFC team.

