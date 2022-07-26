Buccaneers announce a new streaming service for fans NFL+

NFL+ – the National Football League’s exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY providing fans in the Tampa area the best way to follow the Buccaneers all season long.

With NFL+, Buccaneers fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the Tampa market access to every Buccaneers Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the five Buccaneers appearances during primetime this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Primetime Games Offered Through NFL+ (Mobile Only)

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Sept. 11) vs. Dallas Cowboys

(Sept. 11) vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (Oct. 2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

(Oct. 2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football in Week 8 (Oct. 27) vs. Baltimore Ravens

(Oct. 27) vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday Night Football in Week 13 (Dec. 5) vs. New Orleans Saints

(Dec. 5) vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday Night Football in Week 16 (Dec. 25) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Buccaneers preseason games shown in the Tampa market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+ Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free) $4.99/month or $39.99/year



NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass) All features of NFL+ Full game replays across devices (ad-free) Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free) Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free) $9.99/month or $79.99/year

(includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app, NFL+ and streaming service, the NFL Channel.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.