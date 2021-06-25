Buccaneers announce their 2021 training camp dates and how fans can come to watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the team’s training camp schedule, which will feature fans in attendance at AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place.

In accordance with continuing health and safety protocols, the total number of attendees at training camp will be capped each day. As a result, there will be no access for general public viewing and attendance will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors, prioritized by tenure on a first-come basis.

This season, all of the team’s 16 viewable practices will take place in the morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The practice sessions are scheduled to be held outside on the primary practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and will feature covered bleacher seating for those in attendance.

A digital ticket – available through the Ticketmaster account manager for all members – will be required for entry to all practice sessions. There will be a $5 reservation fee per ticket with proceeds going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation to uplift our community, inspire our youth and drive social change through programs that enrich the lives of families in our region.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our most tenured season pass members and our great corporate partners to AdventHealth Training Center for training camp this year as we continue preparations for this much-anticipated follow up to last year’s historic season,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again.”

The team’s first practice of training camp will be on Sunday, July 25. The first time that the players will be permitted to wear pads will be on Saturday, July 31, which will be part of the league-wide initiative Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. The team will also host joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18.

In addition to the practices open to season pass members, the team will also have exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups.

On Friday, August 1, the Buccaneers will host a special viewing of practice for “Women of Red” – the team’s female-focused fan club – beginning at 8:30 a.m. The organization’s annual Military Day presented by USAA will take place on Monday, August 5, when the team welcomes military personnel for an exclusive outing and viewing opportunity at AdventHealth Training Center. On Monday, August 9, the team will host its annual Special Olympics Day at Training Camp.

The complete list of practice dates open to members and other groups are below:

PRACTICE DATES OPEN TO SELECT GROUPS

Day Date Time Group

Sunday July 25 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Monday July 26 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members

Tuesday July 27 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Wednesday July 28 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Friday July 30 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Saturday July 31 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Sunday August 1 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Tuesday August 3 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Thursday August 5 8:30 a.m. Military Day presented by USAA

Friday August 6 8:30 a.m. Women Of Red

Saturday August 7 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members

Monday August 9 8:30 a.m. Community Day- Special Olympics/Arians Foundation

Tuesday August 10 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members

Wednesday August 11 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members

Tuesday August 17 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members*

Wednesday August 18 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members*

*Joint practices with the Tennessee Titans

As in past years, Buccaneers Senior Writer Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips will host Training Camp Live, which will offer fans a chance to view the beginning of each day’s practice. Training Camp Live can be viewed on the Buccaneers website, YouTube channel, Facebook page and through the Buccaneers app.

Parking lots adjacent to AdventHealth Training Center will open 1.5 hour prior to practices, while gates will open one hour before the scheduled start time. As in past seasons, parking for training camp will be free of charge. There will also be a no-bag policy in effect for training camp with the exception of small clutch-style purses and diaper bags.

Buccaneers fans will be able to purchase official team merchandise from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store that will be located on-site during training camp. The Fan Activation Zone will include local food offerings and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. Additional activities include the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, the Bucs Street Team RV and various Buccaneers sponsor activations.

Those who are attending practice sessions are encouraged to monitor www.Buccaneers.com for updates, as well as download the official Buccaneers app foriOS or Android. These outlets will provide camp guidelines, parking information, maps and any schedule updates to make visiting training camp a smooth and enjoyable process.

