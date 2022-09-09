Buccaneers Announce Uniform Combination for Season Opener

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to the Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2022 campaign in Dallas this Sunday on Sunday Night Football. Wednesday, the team announced their uniform combination for the game.

Yes, the Bucs will wear their red jerseys with white pants.

Are you a Buccaneers ’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Buccaneers!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.