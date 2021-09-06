Countdown to Kickoff Thursday: Buccaneers Announce Uniform Schedule for 2021

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days from their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Preseason is done, roster cuts are done, now we find out the uniform combinations for all 17 regular season games.

See the full schedule below:

WeekOpponentJerseyPants
1Dallas CowboysWhitePewter
2Atlanta FalconsWhiteWhite
3Los Angeles RamsPewterPewter
4New England PatriotsWhitePewter
5Miami DolphinsWhiteWhite
6Philadelphia EaglesWhitePewter
7Chicago BearsWhitePewter
8New Orleans SaintsRedPewter
9BYE
10Washington Football TeamWhitePewter
11New York GiantsPewterPewter
12Indianapolis ColtsWhitePewter
13Atlanta FalconsWhitePewter
14Buffalo BillsRedWhite
15New Orleans SaintsRedPewter
16Carolina PanthersWhitePewter
17New York JetsWhitePewter
18CarolinaWhitePewter

The team will wear five different uniform combinations. Those combinations include 12 games wit the white jerseys, three in the red jersey, and two in the pewter jerseys. Sorry Buccaneers fans, no creamsicle jerseys this season.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here at BucsReport.com daily.