Countdown to Kickoff Thursday: Buccaneers Announce Uniform Schedule for 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days from their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Preseason is done, roster cuts are done, now we find out the uniform combinations for all 17 regular season games.
See the full schedule below:
|Week
|Opponent
|Jersey
|Pants
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|White
|Pewter
|2
|Atlanta Falcons
|White
|White
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|Pewter
|Pewter
|4
|New England Patriots
|White
|Pewter
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|White
|White
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|White
|Pewter
|7
|Chicago Bears
|White
|Pewter
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|Red
|Pewter
|9
|BYE
|10
|Washington Football Team
|White
|Pewter
|11
|New York Giants
|Pewter
|Pewter
|12
|Indianapolis Colts
|White
|Pewter
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|White
|Pewter
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|Red
|White
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|Red
|Pewter
|16
|Carolina Panthers
|White
|Pewter
|17
|New York Jets
|White
|Pewter
|18
|Carolina
|White
|Pewter
The team will wear five different uniform combinations. Those combinations include 12 games wit the white jerseys, three in the red jersey, and two in the pewter jerseys. Sorry Buccaneers fans, no creamsicle jerseys this season.
