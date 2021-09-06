Countdown to Kickoff Thursday: Buccaneers Announce Uniform Schedule for 2021

By: Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days from their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Preseason is done, roster cuts are done, now we find out the uniform combinations for all 17 regular season games.

See the full schedule below:

Week Opponent Jersey Pants 1 Dallas Cowboys White Pewter 2 Atlanta Falcons White White 3 Los Angeles Rams Pewter Pewter 4 New England Patriots White Pewter 5 Miami Dolphins White White 6 Philadelphia Eagles White Pewter 7 Chicago Bears White Pewter 8 New Orleans Saints Red Pewter 9 BYE 10 Washington Football Team White Pewter 11 New York Giants Pewter Pewter 12 Indianapolis Colts White Pewter 13 Atlanta Falcons White Pewter 14 Buffalo Bills Red White 15 New Orleans Saints Red Pewter 16 Carolina Panthers White Pewter 17 New York Jets White Pewter 18 Carolina White Pewter

The team will wear five different uniform combinations. Those combinations include 12 games wit the white jerseys, three in the red jersey, and two in the pewter jerseys. Sorry Buccaneers fans, no creamsicle jerseys this season.

