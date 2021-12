The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a bit of a COVID-19 issue this week. With Mike Evans (WR), Jamel Dean (CB) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB) all being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team is seriously shorthanded. Now reports come that head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive and is in COVID-19 protocols.

Arians testing positive is a bit of a concern with his preexisting health conditions. Buccaneers assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over coaching duties for Arians.