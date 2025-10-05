By Jim Williams – Senior Writer, Capital Sports Network

Follow Me On X – JWMediaDC

NFL Week 5 kicks off with three marquee matchups that could shape the playoff picture early. In London, the Minnesota Vikings remain overseas after last week’s narrow loss to the Steelers in Dublin. Carson Wentz will lead a depleted Vikings offensive line against a ferocious Cleveland Browns defense, plus an offense now anchored by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel making his NFL debut. Gabriel’s mobility and poise will be tested against a Vikings unit desperate to rebound and stay above .500.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

Out west, the Washington Commanders welcome back quarterback Jayden Daniels for a pivotal clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniels’ dual-threat ability could be the spark Washington needs to reignite its offense, especially with Terry McLaurin potentially returning to the lineup. The Chargers, led by Justin Herbert and rookie running back Omarion Hampton, are looking to bounce back from a shocking Week 4 loss to the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Seattle after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of the defending champion Eagles. Baker Mayfield faces off against old teammate Sam Darnold in a high-stakes NFC showdown. Both teams sit at 3-1, and a win here could provide a crucial edge in the playoff race. Seattle’s extra rest from Thursday Night Football may give them the upper hand, but Mayfield’s grit and leadership will be on full display.

Full Week 5 Slate

49ers at Rams (TNF): Rams edge out a depleted San Francisco squad in overtime.

Texans at Ravens: Baltimore looks to climb out of a 1-3 hole with a home win.

Baltimore looks to climb out of a 1-3 hole with a home win. Dolphins at Panthers: Bryce Young aims to keep Carolina perfect at home.

Bryce Young aims to keep Carolina perfect at home. Raiders at Colts: Indy hopes to rebound behind a resilient defense.

Indy hopes to rebound behind a resilient defense. Giants at Saints: Jaxson Dart leads New York against a surging Saints run game.

Jaxson Dart leads New York against a surging Saints run game. Cowboys at Jets: Dallas offense looks to overpower a struggling New York defense.

Dallas offense looks to overpower a struggling New York defense. Broncos at Eagles: Philly remains dominant at home against a weary Denver squad.

Philly remains dominant at home against a weary Denver squad. Titans at Cardinals: Arizona seeks to extend its ATS streak against the AFC.

Arizona seeks to extend its ATS streak against the AFC. Lions at Bengals: Detroit’s offense rolls into Cincinnati with momentum.

Detroit’s offense rolls into Cincinnati with momentum. Patriots at Bills (SNF): Josh Allen and Buffalo aim to outpace New England.

Josh Allen and Buffalo aim to outpace New England. Chiefs at Jaguars (MNF): Kansas City eyes a third straight win to stay hot.

Playoff Paths: Bucs and Seahawks

With both Tampa Bay and Seattle sitting at 3-1, their Week 5 clash could be a playoff preview. The Buccaneers, led by Mayfield’s resurgence, must navigate a tough NFC South while relying on a balanced attack and opportunistic defense. Seattle, meanwhile, benefits from a favorable schedule and a maturing offense under Darnold. A win this week positions either team as a legitimate contender for a top seed, especially with the 49ers and Eagles showing early vulnerability. Expect both squads to be in the thick of the playoff hunt come December.