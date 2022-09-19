Buccaneers beat Saints in stellar defensive outing 20-10 show New Orleans who is the best in the NFC South.

By: Garrett Ballard

Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. Tom Brady gets his first win over the Saints with the Bucs, and the defense continues to prove why it is one of the best units in the NFL.

After allowing just 3 points to the Cowboys in week one, the Buccaneers’ defense, once again, played a great game. The game was knotted at 3-3 until the fourth quarter when the Bucs forced turnovers. In a span of nine plays, the Bucs’ defense was able to force four turnovers. Jamel Dean came down with two interceptions, including one in the endzone to save a touchdown. Mike Edwards had a pick-six, and there were two fumbles.

Offensive woes continue

The Buccaneers’ offense was stalled for much of the game and only came alive after turnovers. Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Mike Evans all either missed this game completely or missed a large portion of it. The offense was clearly struggling to move the ball on the ground, but the play calling did not help. The Buccaneers were trying hard to get Leonard Fournette going on the ground, but the Saints were able to stop him consistently.

Fournette finished the game with 65 yards on 24 carries, which averages out to 2.7 yards per carry. Passing the ball seemed like it would have been the smarter option, but Brady was struggling as well. The Saints’ defense stayed solid up until the fourth quarter.

Tempers flair in New Orleans

The Buccaneers and Saints are two teams that do not like each other very much, and that is made known in just about every game they play against each other. Today was another level, however. Things got chippy in the third quarter when Marshon Lattimore started talking trash to Tom Brady. Fournette came in to back up his quarterback and shoved Lattimore. Lattimore shoved back, and about three seconds later was slammed in the side by Evans. Both were then ejected from the game.

The hatred between the Saints and Bucs is, in a large part, because of how Lattimore and Evans feel about each other. Those two go at it every year. This is not the first time something like this has happened, either. When Jameis Winston was the quarterback for the Bucs, Evans hit Lattimore in a similar way.

What’s next?

The Buccaneers are coming back to Tampa for their first home game of the season next week. They play the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 Eastern time on September 25th.