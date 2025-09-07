By: Jim Williams

Game Details

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Broadcast: FOX (regional), FuboTV (streaming)

Game Preview

The 2025 NFL season kicks off with a fierce NFC South battle as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup loaded with playoff implications and quarterback intrigue. After splitting identical 8–7 records last season, the Falcons swept the Bucs in head-to-head meetings but ultimately lost the division crown to Tampa Bay, who surged late to clinch their fourth straight title.

Now, both teams return with revamped rosters and renewed ambitions. Atlanta hands the reins to second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in 2024, who flashed brilliance in limited starts last season. Surrounded by explosive weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, Penix will be tested early by a veteran Buccaneers defense led by Antoine Winfield Jr. and a ferocious front seven featuring Vita Vea and Haason Reddick.

Tampa Bay counters with continuity and experience. Baker Mayfield returns under center, flanked by Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs’ offensive line, anchored by Tristan Wirfs, is among the league’s best and will look to neutralize Atlanta’s young pass rush, now bolstered by rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Key Matchups to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. vs. Todd Bowles’ disguised coverages

Mike Evans vs. A.J. Terrell

Bijan Robinson vs. Tampa Bay’s run defense

Falcons’ rookie edge rushers vs. Bucs’ offensive line

Betting & Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Buccaneers -2.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Moneyline: Buccaneers -130, Falcons +110

Bold Prediction

Penix shows flashes but struggles under pressure, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked three times. Tampa Bay controls the tempo and wins a close one, 28–22.