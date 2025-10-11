Week 6 Preview: Heavyweights Collide, Underdogs Rise

A key early-season matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlines Week 6 in the NFL, with both teams sitting at 4-1 and looking to solidify their status as conference contenders. This game promises to be a chess match between two of the league’s most balanced rosters, and it could be a preview of January football.

We have the Buccaneers and the 49ers both 4-1 records face off Sunday on National television at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and we will see if Mayfield Magic continues. The winner will have the inside track to the playoffs and a shiny new 5-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams head to Baltimore to face a Ravens team still without Lamar Jackson, turning the contest into a survival game for both squads. Across the pond, the Jets and Broncos meet in London, each desperate to find rhythm and relevance. And don’t overlook the Chiefs vs. Lions showdown—two explosive offenses with playoff aspirations offering up one of the tastiest matchups of the weekend.

Comebacks, Chaos, and Clutch Moments

Fantastic finishes and thrilling comebacks have become the norm this season. Through five weeks, the NFL has seen 24 games decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime—the most ever in that span.

Last week alone, seven teams—Carolina, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New England, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and Tennessee—pulled off last-minute victories, the most in a single week since Week 15 of 2022. The drama didn’t stop there:

Tennessee (18 points) , Carolina (17) , Denver (14) , and Jacksonville (14) all completed comebacks of at least 14 points, tying Week 13 of 2013 for the most such wins in a single week.

New Orleans (11 points) and Washington (10 points) added to the chaos with double-digit comeback wins.

In total, six teams overcame 10+ point deficits to win—matching the all-time record for a single week.

Winners, Losers, and What Comes Next

As the dust settles from Week 6, the teams sitting at 5-1—San Francisco, or Tampa Bay, Buffalo, and Jacksonville—have momentum and identity. They’re not just winning; they’re winning in style, with clutch performances and resilient play. These squads are now in the driver’s seat for playoff positioning and will look to build on their success in Week 7.

For the teams on the losing end—if it is Baltimore, Denver, and New England—the margin for error is shrinking. Injuries, inconsistency, and missed opportunities have defined their seasons so far. Week 7 offers a chance for redemption, but the road ahead is steep. The NFL’s parity means no team is ever truly out of it—but time is running out to prove it.