Buccaneers’ Bowles on Trading Devin White, “We’re Not Trading Him”

By: Bucs Reports special to Sports Talk Florida

The report of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker Devin White requesting a trade broke not long ago. Since then speculation has been rampant as to where will White end up? What could the Bucs get in return. And finally, would the Bucs actually trade the linebacker with a “C” on his chest? In short, we don’t know where White will be traded or for what, because the team isn’t trading him.

“We got him on board another year like Jason (Licht) said,” Bowles said Monday. “We discussed it. We know we’re not trading him and we’ll go from there. We know it’s the offseason right now so nothing counts and we’re expecting him to be there when the season starts. “