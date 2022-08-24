Buccaneers’ Brady Ends “Masked Singer” Rumors

Did you hear that Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady was back at practice Monday? After an 11 day excused absence, Brady returns and all is right in Bucs-Land.

Brady’s absence spurred a series of conspiracies as to why he took this leave of absence. From health issues to infidelity concerns to, yes, being a contestant on “The Masked Singer“, and everything in between.

Ride #BetterInBrady. Our sold out Underwear is back this Wednesday 08.24 in all sizes and colors. Sign up now to get early access: https://t.co/q1Gfhl5nzW pic.twitter.com/LxxHCIad2q — BRADY (@bradybrand) August 22, 2022

After practice Monday, Brady took to social media to dispel at least one of these rumors.

Leave it to Brady to use a tweet trolling these reports to promote his “Brady” brand clothing line. That’s how GOAT’S do things!

