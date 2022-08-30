Buccaneers’ Brady Lands Top Spot on NFL’s List

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a player at the top of the NFL’s Top 100 list for the first time. The list is voted on exclusively by the players.

Quite the accolade for a guy in his mid-40’s, but one that is well deserved. Tom Brady joins, Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans, Devin White, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Shaq Barrett for a total of six Buccaneers.

Brady has been named top Ayer now four times. His 2021 stats were impressive, posting 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

