Defense for the Buccaneers has been the Achilles heel, and that’s why everyone was surprised when they went for Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, even as they did this, the team perhaps has the best collection of skill position players in the NFL this coming season. The squad, led by QB Baker Mayfield, has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Egbuka, Rachaad White, Cade Otton, Jaden McMillan and Bucky Irving at the offense. That’s quite a list!

The Buccaneers are ready to deliver deadly blows in the NFC, given the numerous weapons in their offense arsenal. It is very easy to see Todd Bowles’ team taking the division cup again and Mayfield continuing his tenure in Tampa. And this is what bettors are banking on. Those sports betting enthusiasts who are always behind the Bucs every single season.

What bettors are seeing

According to Fox Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 13th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl. However, the betting market is split. There are some who think that the team has a real chance in the upcoming Super Bowl, while some say that their chances are only at the division level. For fans who are bet Malawi enthusiasts, the odds might tip on either side.

One of the reason why bettors and other fans think that the Buccaneers might be a good team in the 2025 season is because of Mayfield and Evans. In the last season, the duo ranked high in their respective position rankings. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked them No. 5 when ranking the top offensive duos in football. This is among the reasons the Bucs’ projections has increased from 7.5 wins in 2024 to 9.5 wins in 2025. The ESPN Power Index has increased the odds of the team winning the Super Bowl to 30-1.

However, the split between fans comes in the defense position. This was the weak point in the 2024 season, even though their odds had risen from +8000 in the preseason to +2500. If the Bucs would handle their defense, then more fans would have more faith in the team. However, as it stands, unless the position is sorted, the team’s chance at Super Bowl LX are still low.

Working on the defense

In the 2024 season, the Bucs were among the teams with the worst defense. During a survey by SB Nation Reacts, 96% of fans claimed that defense was the team’s kryptonite. There were coverage issues, nagging injuries and a lack of QB pressure. By October, only 26% of fans were confident in the team’s direction. The normally reliable defense became worse as the season progressed, and that cost the Bucs. However, Bowles stated that they were going to deal with the issue.

For the 2025 season, Antoine Winfield Jr. is positioned to lead the defense back to its glory. So far, Todd Bowles has been impressed during the summer, stating that Winfield has been great. Winfield, on the other side, acknowledges that they are putting in intensive practice to ensure that they fix the cracks. Even with injuries following many players, they’ll have to work through it.

During the Draft, the Bucs picked Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish to add depth to the cornerback position. The team has already signed Parrish, and he has already reported to the training camp. They also picked Elijah Roberts and David Walker as front-line pass rushers. According to the Buccaneers Asst. GM Robert McCartney, the goal is to have a better team that does not only pressure the quarterbacks but also takes the ball away. And that’s exactly what the team went for.

Doubling up on the offense

While the offense is already hard, the Bucs are still bargaining for good players. For example, during the Draft, Emeka Egbuka was just such a good player to pass. That’s the reason he was picked in the first round. Baker Mayfield has continued to be impressed by the rookie and expects him to set off his NFL career with a bang.

As the Bucs’ QB, Mayfield has been named among the NFL’s top-value QBs. In fact, his 3-year, $100 million deal has proved to be a steal for the team, and Tom Blair of NFL.com claims that Mayfield is among the most underpaid in the league. In the 2024 season, he was one of the three QBs to throw for 4,500 yards (joining Joe Barros and Goff). He has been making great plays for the team, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. With Chris Godwin coming back from injury, the Bucs’ offense is just on another level.

What does all this mean for bettors?

Considering that the Buccaneers have four straight NFC South division titles since their last Super Bowl win, the hopes are even higher. As the team continues to strengthen, many betting enthusiasts are being drawn to the probability of the team winning the LX Super Bowl. Bettors like the ones that bet Malawi attracts keep juggling the odds to see whether, when the season goes into play, they will make some good value bets.

When the pre-season starts, then bettors and fans will be able to tell whether the team is to be relied on or they might have to wait until the 2026 season. In the meantime, the team remains hopeful that whatever they are cooking will work for the best.

