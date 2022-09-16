Buccaneers Creamsicle Chronicles: Dallas Wrap Up & Saints Preview

Special to Sports Talk Florida
On this episode of the Creamsicle Chronicles podcast the guys wrapup the 19-3 Buccaneers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys. Then it’s time for their Saints preview.
Click on the link below to hear the latest edition
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXGyvgNVZYJM
Checkout the Creamsicle Chronicles on the Around the Block YouTube channel
Follow the show and the guys on Twitter:
J.T. Olson
Garrett Ballard
Creamsicle Chronicles
For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.