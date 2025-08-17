The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find success on the road in Pittsburgh 17-14 for Preseason Week two.

By: Ruth Caguias

The Capital Sports Network

The Bucs overcame the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 with a last second field goal at Acrisure stadium for week two of the NFL preseason. Newly signed quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, pleads a case for the back-up position behind Baker Mayfield completing six-of-11 passes early in the first quarter, with a 118.3 QB rating and threw the only scoring touchdowns connecting with Bucky Irving and Emeka Egbuka in the endzone. Kicker Chase McLaughlin puts the Steelers on ice with a 42-yard walk-off field goal after an interception by LB Antonion Grier to place the Buccaneers at 2-0 in the 2025 preseason.

Scoring drives and Battle for QB 2

Teddy Bridgewater made his Buccaneers debut after signing a one-year deal on August 5th to compete with fifth year quarterback, Kyle Trask for the emergency quarterback position. Bridgewater lead eight drives with the majority of the team’s offensive starters to open up a 14-0 led over a mix of Steelers defensive starters and reserves. Both Bridgwater touchdowns featured impressive plays by the recipients. With Irving lining up in the slot and running a straight line drive and the sensational first-rounder, Egbuka, snagging a haul near the endzone for his first-ever NFL touchdown.

Insert QB Trask followed by undrafted rookie, Connor Bazelak to lead the Bucs’ offense which deemed ineffective for the last three quarters. The Bucs posted 240 of net offense including 41 rushing yards for 24 attempts. Trask was three-for-10 with 19 yards and Bazelak completed 14 of 18 for 106. Though Irving’s connection in the endzone was magical, he found little room to maneuver on the ground posting only 12 yards on eight attempts. Egbuka’s only play of the night was his impressive touchdown nab but he continues to ignite the lengthy wide receiver room.

Lets Talk defense

The Buccaneers ran with the majority of their defensive starters in the first quarter facing only three drives by Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. After the Bucs punted their opening offensive possession, cornerback Zyon McCollum ends Rudolph’s first drive with an interception and 12-yard return to put the Bucs offense on Pittsburghs 48-yard line. With a roughing the kicker call on the Steelers defense, Bucky Irvings touchdown was on a silver platter after a loss on two yards run on first-and-10. Rudolphs following drive was ended in a scramble on third-down by OLB Yaya Diaby. Rudolph gets the Steelers in the endzone after a 19-yard pass interference penalty on seasoned CB, Jameal Dean, that put the ball on the Bucs’s two-yard line.

The Steelers tie the game in the third quarter but the defense ended the night with three interceptions to give the Bucs offense more oppurtunity. The defense continued their trend of getting their hands on the ball with picks by McCollum, LB Antonio Grier and CB Kindle Vildor who turned back the ball on Pittsburgh’s scoring threat in the second quarter. Rookie CB Jacob Parrish brought the receipts after a strong performance in week one with a tackle for a loss, a pass defensed and three stops on the Steelers. The Bucs defense have snagged six interceptions so far this preseason accompanied by multiple sacks with rookie Linebacker, Nick Jackson, wrapping up his second in two games.

For the win

Steelers stop the Buc’s running back, Owen Wright, on fouth-and-1 to gift their offense great field position on the 50-yard line with just over four minutes of regulation. Pittsburgh pounds the ground with multiple carries by RB Evan Hull but QB Logan Woodside’s pass is picked-off by Grier who fumbles the ball out-of-bounds after a 30-yard return. The Bucs offense is on the 36-yard line with 2:34 left in regulation with all three timeouts. A few carries by Owen Wright that leads to a Garret Greene first-down on third-and-nine. Bucs run down the clock and put Chase McClaughlin on the field to drill the game-winning 42-yard Field goal to cap off a 2-0 preseason start.

Top Performers

Buccaneers:

Passing: QB Teddy Bridgewater: 6/11 for 85 yards – 2 TDs

Rushing: RB Josh Williams: 5 rushes for 21 yards

Receiving: WR Sterling Shepard: 3 catches for 47 yards

Defense: CB Kindle Vildor: 4 totals tackles – 1 INT

Steelers:

Passing: QB Skylar Thompson: 10/15 for 113 yards – 1 INT

Rushing: RB Kaleb Johnson:11 rushes for 50 yards

Receiving: WR Roman Wilson: 2 catches for 72 yards

Defense: DT Derrick Harmon: 3 total tackles – 1.0 sack

Next Game

The Buccaneers face the Buffalo Bills Augst 23rd at Raymond James Stadium 7:30 P.M ET