Buccaneers’ Devin White Reports To Camp. But Is He Ready To Go?

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star linebacker Devin White officially reported to training camp Tuesday. Whether or not he practices Wednesday is still up for debate.

White and the team have been trying to negotiate a contract extension. Earlier this offseason White reportedly asked to be traded when negotiations broke down. This led most to wonder if he would hold-out of team activities and training camp. Tuesday White showed up, but the question of him practicing is still up in the air.

Buccaneers head coach was asked if he thought White would practice Wednesday.

“I haven’t talked to him – I can’t sit here and say, ‘I talked to Devin and he said… I can’t speak for anybody,” Bowles stated via pewterreport.com.

While Devin White has reported for training camp, neither Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht could say with 100% certainty that he will be practicing tomorrow. Here’s Licht: pic.twitter.com/iKWuydyI0B — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 25, 2023

Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht cited no change and expects White to be on the practice field.

“It hasn’t changed since the last time we talked about it,” Licht stated via pewterreport.com. “There is nothing but love for Devin. I know he showed up. I know he’s here. I know he’s excited about showing us and showing the NFL world [what] he is capable of being, so we’ll just have to see how it plays out. I’m glad that he’s here. I know his teams are. There’s nothing but love for Devin.”

Meanwhile, White is still cryptic posting on social media.

Not sure when Devin White will speak with reporters, but he’s posting deep thoughts on Instagram today as he reports to Bucs training camp: pic.twitter.com/3hXenOSSkU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 25, 2023

The rub here is, White thinks he’s worth a $100 million dollar contract. The Buccaneers obviously don’t agree. Now White must play under his fifth-year option at $11.706 million or hold-out. Seems like a no-brainer right?