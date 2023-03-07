Buccaneers Draft Profile: Broderick Jones, T, Georgia is worth a long look.

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Flori

The 2023 NFL offseason is here and that means it’s time for mock drafts, draft profiles and everything that goes with them. So without further ado, here’s one of many Draft Profiles for the 2023 NFL draft.

Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

HT: 6’5

WT: 311 lbs

Accolades:

– 2022: Associated Press All-SEC First-Team selection

– 2021: Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team

– 2020: Saw his first collegiate action at right tackle in a fourth-quarter drive at South Carolina…also played as a reserve in a win at Missouri.

Pros:

– Has strong arms and a powerful grip, and Jones displays the core strength and leg drive that allows him to create movement at the line of scrimmage.

– An agile mover who puts his length to good use, using his hands aggressively and landing solid initial punches. Jones can move to the second level as a run blocker, with the coordination and balance to hit moving targets.

– Cerebral player, quick to react to twists and stunts up front, and he shows an excellent understanding of angles when moving out as a run blocker.

– Shows a good feel for combo blocks, and he displays good quickness and flexibility when moving to the second level, capable of sealing the back side on reach blocks

– In the run game, he explodes off the line of scrimmage and consistently gets out to the second level to do damage.

– Possess great grip strength and keeps the grip even when imbalanced

– Crazy speed for a tackle – has the skills developed from a basketball background to split out and play tight end

– Outstanding Hand/Grip Strength – enables him to be an elite pass protector

– Didn’t allow a single sack at left tackle in all of 2022

– Physical and Finisher Mentality

– He’s super strong as you would expect for a five-star recruit – able to rag doll defeenders

– Smart players with elite spacially awareness

– Ability to Act as a Bumper if Left Uncovered

– Punishes Interior Defensive Linemen

– Elite Core Strength

Cons:

– Has the traits to improve, but Jones gets impatient in his set, lunging and reaching, and generally playing with poor balance at times. Jones is inconsistent with his kick slide.

– Needs to work on his technique in pass protection, using more consistent leverage and continuing to move his feet.

– As an outside chance to stick at left tackle, but he might actually fit better on the right side or kicking in to a guard spot.

– Stops his feet after initial contact, relying on length but allowing the defender to get the corner or spin inside.

– Only 22 starts in his entire college career

– Does not protect his chest and core, leading to inefficient balance

– Leans and bends at the waist, causing balance issues

– Technique is not as polished – looks raw

– Gets overaggressive at times

Summary:

As a sophomore in 2021 he played in 11 games and a total of 434 snaps. He conceded 5 QB hurries, one QB hit, and 2 sacks while playing most of his snaps at left tackle.

In 2022 as a junior Jones saw action in 13 games and totaled 805 snaps. He gave up 8 QB hurries, just one QB hit and allowed no sacks while playing at left tackle.

Information in this article first appeared on NFL Draft Buzz and is used with permission. Find the latest coverage, analysis, and player rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft at nfldraftbuzz.com