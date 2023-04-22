Buccaneers Draft Profile: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

By Bucs Report Staff – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The 2023 NFL offseason is here and that means it's time for mock drafts, draft profiles and everything that goes with them. So without further ado, here's one of many Draft Profiles for the 2023 NFL draft.

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

HT: 5’5

WT: 179 lbs

Accolades:

• Unanimous All-American (2022)

• Consensus All-American (2021)

• Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (2020)

• 3× Second-team All-Big 12 (2020–2022)

Pros:

• Flashes initial burst and good lateral quickness to sidestep defenders or bounce runs outside with very good foot quickness. Displays very good feel as an inside and outside runner with above average vision to make sharp cuts – good patience· and footwork to pick through defenses.

• He’s decisive once Vaughn locates a hole and gets through quickly. His ability to accelerate and his good top-end speed allow him to outrun angles, and he has the quickness and lateral agility to make defenders miss in space.

• His competitiveness and knack for high-pointing the ball allow him to play bigger than his size.

• Vaughn is elite as a receiver. He runs routes as well as most receivers and has natural hands, snatching the ball away from his body.

• He has very good vision and patience to pick through defenses.

• Once he plants his foot, he’s explosive moving upfield, and his 0-to-60 acceleration is enough to catch defenses off-guard.

Cons:

• He’s limited to cut blocks when it comes to blitz pickups.

• Vaughn doesn’t offer a ton of wiggle, and in college, Vaughn often sought out contact rather than avoiding it.

• Size is an obvious issue. he will never be able to do anything between the tackles, and he will likely be limited to a lot of gadget plays like fly sweeps.

Summary:

In 2020 as a freshman Vaughn saw action in 10 games for the Wildcats as he ran for 642 yards on 121 attempts for an impressive 5.3 yards per carry, with 7 TDs, with no fumbles. As a receiver he made 25 receptions for 434 yards.

As a sophomore in 2021 he played 13 games. and rushed for an elite 1409 yards on 234 carries for an impressive 6.0 ypc, with 18 TDs, with one fumble. In the passing game he pulled in 49 receptions for 468 yards.

Information in this article first appeared on NFL Draft Buzz and is used with permission. Find the latest coverage, analysis, and player rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft at nfldraftbuzz.com

