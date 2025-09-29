By: Ruth Caguias and Jim Williams -Capital Sports Network
Despite being short-handed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came off the deck after trailing 24–3 late in the second quarter to the reigning world champion Philadelphia Eagles. On a sun-drenched Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, Baker Mayfield led a spirited second-half charge that showcased the grit of a team refusing to fold. Star running back Bucky Irving flashed his north-south explosiveness, while rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka hauled in a 77-yard touchdown strike that electrified the home crowd. Tampa’s defense stiffened, holding the Eagles to just seven points after halftime.
Second-Half Surge and Key Stats
Buccaneers outscored Eagles 19–7 in the second half
Mayfield: 2 TD passes, 149 yards after halftime
Bucky Irving: 72-yard TD reception, 5.8 yards per carry
Defense: 1 interception, 2 sacks, 0 points allowed in 4th quarter
In Their Own Words
Mayfield praised the team’s resilience: “We didn’t back down. We made it a fight, and that’s what this team is built for.” Rookie Irving added, “I’m just trying to earn my stripes. We believe in each other, and we’re not done yet.”
Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who sealed the win with a late interception, acknowledged the Bucs’ push: “They came at us hard. That’s a playoff team over there.“
Looking Ahead: Lessons in Defeat
The Buccaneers fell 31–25 to the Eagles on the final Sunday of September, but the loss felt more like a blueprint for future success. With a 3–1 record and a surging identity, Tampa Bay looks poised to contend for the NFC South crown. If this team gets healthy and continues to evolve, a rematch with Philadelphia in January feels inevitable. And next time, it might be at full strength. The Bucs were beaten today—but they didn’t break. They learned, they grew, and they’ll be back.