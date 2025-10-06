Buccaneers Edge Seahawks in 38-35 Road Thriller to Stretch to 4-1

Written by: Ruth Caguias

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stunned the Seahawks’ home crowd Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, sealing a dramatic final second win with a clutch field goal echoing a familiar flair with the last minute heroics.

Calm Under Pressure

Bucs quarterback Baker “Magic Minute Man” Mayfield took a knee with 38 seconds remaining in regulation, setting the stage for the game winning 39-yard field goal for kicker Chase McLaughlin. Prior to the game winning drive, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold threw an interception with a tie game on the line that ricochet off the helmet of Logan Hall and ended in the hands of veteran linebacker, Lavonte David. With three lead changes in the fourth quarter and both defenses struggling to stop a nose bleed the Bucs found themselves in a shoot-out in similar fashion. In the four wins of the season Tampa won in final possessions after the two minute whistle, three of those coming of the leg of McLaughlin.

Mayfield solidified the day 29/33 for 379 yards, two touch-downs and a 134.7 percent passing rating. NFCs’ Rookie of the month Emeka Egbuka lit up his hometown crowd, hauling in seven catches for 163 yards-including an explosive 57-yard touchdown to put icing on the cake of perfection. Tight end Cade Otton’s resurgence proved timely, stepping up in the absence of star receiver Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving. Otton racked up 81 yards on just four receptions, highlighted by a 27-yard grab-longest of the day. Wideout Sterling Shepard was targeted five times with four catches and one touchdown that knotted up the scoreboard with a 1:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Resilient and Ruthless

Mayfield led the Bucs with precision cutting through razor-thin margins and bouncing back from the home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Clutch play-calling by head coach Todd Bowles and play designer Josh Grizzard made the right decision to decline the temptation of a two-point conversion with one minute on the clock and proved to have confidence in the Bucs defense to hold poise. David’s interception erupted the Bucs sideline with the confidence and knowledge that Magic Minute Man Mayfield understood the assignment and McLaughlin was locked and loaded.

Top Buccaneers Performers vs. Seahawks & Upcoming Game Info Here’s a quick chart highlighting Tampa Bay’s standout players from their thrilling 38–35 win over Seattle, plus a look ahead to their next matchup.

Player Performance vs. Seahawks Next Game Emeka Egbuka (WR) 7 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD (longest: 57 yards) vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025) Baker Mayfield (QB) 2 passing TDs, 1 two-point conversion, excellent game control vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025) Cade Otton (TE) 4 receptions, 81 yards (longest: 27 yards) vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025) Rachaad White (RB) 2 rushing TDs, including a 7-yard score vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025) Chase McLaughlin (K) Game-winning 39-yard field goal vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025) Lavonte David (LB) Clutch interception vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct 12, 2025)

Next Game Details: The Buccaneers will host the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET