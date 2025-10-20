By Bucs Report

Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star wide receiver, is on track to return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him since Week 3 against the New York Jets. He’s expected to be active for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. Tonight’s game will be seen nationally as ABC/ESPN doubleheader and Baker Mayfield are gaining national attention with their 5-1 record and have gotten lots of respect.

“Despite both wide receivers being listed as questionable for Monday night’s game at Detroit, Mike Evans is likely to play and Emeka Egbuka has “a real chance to play” despite suffering a low-grade hamstring strain last Sunday, per sources. Bucs will not decide on Egbuka’s status until pre-game warmups.”

“He draws a double-team,” Bowles stated of Evans’ impact. “It helps the run game, No. 1, because it keeps as safety out of the box plus another corner out of the box. Obviously, he’s our go-to guy when he is healthy. Because of his size, his height, his inteligence to adjust off of routes and everything else- every little thing he does causes a problem for the other team, and it, makes our other guys better.”

Evans had a promising start to the 2025 season. Snagging 14 of 28 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown through the first three weeks. He scored his first 2025 touchdown in Week 3 against the New York Jets, unfortunately followed by a hamstring injury that sidelined him.

For more on this, the NFL and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com