Buccaneers’ Evans Leaves Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice Friday after ACL surgery in January. Unfortunately, with good news came bad news for the Bucs. As reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, receiver Mike Evans left practice Friday with an apparent leg injury

Mike Evans left practice with an apparent leg injury. Will update. Could be his annual hamstring issue. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 5, 2022

Evans is heading into his ninth NFL season and looking to extend his streak of consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

This is a developing story, we’ll update you as soon as new information is available.

Updated at 11:38

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic, “Todd Bowles says Mike Evans might have tweaked a hamstring, left practice early today,

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.