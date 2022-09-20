Buccaneers’ Evans Suspended One Game by NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended by the NFL for one game following his altercation with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. No word on the amount of the fine for Evans or if he’ll appeal. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed this and that Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers.

NFL suspended Buccaneers’ WR Mike Evans one game for Sunday’s unnecessary roughness with Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore.



Evans was suspended one game for a previous fracas with Lattimore in 2017. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

Mike Evans has been suspended for one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules pic.twitter.com/kq8OycDgIR — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 19, 2022

This is a developing story, we will update you as new information becomes available.

