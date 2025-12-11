The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons in a pivotal NFC South showdown on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay enters the game tied with the Carolina Panthers at 7-6, while Atlanta struggles through a difficult season. Baker Mayfield leads a battered Buccaneers offense, fighting through injuries and inconsistency. Across the field, Kirk Cousins directs an Atlanta squad missing much of its offensive arsenal, leaving the Falcons searching for answers.

Mayfield vs Cousins: Quarterback Duel

Baker Mayfield refuses to back down despite his offensive line’s struggles and a depleted receiving corps. He pushes the ball downfield, looking for explosive plays to spark Tampa Bay’s attack. Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, shoulders the responsibility of keeping Atlanta competitive without his usual weapons. The quarterback duel sets the tone for a game that demands resilience and creativity from both sides.

Defensive Struggles Define the Matchup

Neither defense has dominated this season. Tampa Bay experiments with veteran linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, hoping the former Super Bowl champion still has fuel left in the tank. Atlanta’s defense faces its own challenges, often giving up big plays at critical moments. Both units must rise to the occasion if their teams want to stay alive in the playoff race.

Broadcast Information

Fans can catch the Buccaneers vs Falcons matchup live on Prime Video as part of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package. Radio coverage can be heard free nationally on WestWood One Sports.

Tampa Bay’s Path Forward

The Buccaneers control their destiny as defending NFC South champions. A win over Atlanta provides momentum heading into next week’s road clash against Carolina. Tampa Bay knows that victories in December matter most, and Thursday night offers a launching pad for a playoff push. If Mayfield and the defense deliver, the Buccaneers can solidify their grip on the division and silence doubters.