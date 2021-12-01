Buccaneers Fournette Up For Weekly Award

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived the Indianapolis Colts Sunday 38-31 to improve to 8-3 on the season. The win kept the Buccaneers with a firm hold of the division lead heading into week 13.

Fournette averaged 5.9 Yards per carry on 17 attempts and added three touchdowns (plus one receiving). His four total touchdowns ties a Buccaneers single game record by a running back (Doug Martin, James Wilder). You can vote for Fournette by clicking here!

Stats

Carries: 17

Yards: 100

TDs: 3

Receptions: 7

Yards: 31

TDs: 1

