Buccaneers Germany Game Date Leaked?

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

It appears the date of the Buccaneers game in Germany this year has been revealed. Wednesday the U.S. Consulate in Munich tweeted their plans preparing for the game. The tweet talked about meeting “to discuss the playbook for the NFL’s engagement in Munich during the run-up to the Nov. 13 regular season game.”

1/2 Are you ready for some football?! CG Liston was excited to team up with Staatsmininster Dr. Florian Herrmann @fwhfreising and Referent fur Wirtschaft und Arbeit der Landeshaupstadt Muenchen Clemens Baumgaertner to welcome the first @NFL delegation to #Munich. The group pic.twitter.com/42AElwt1jW — US Consulate Munich (@usconsmunich) April 7, 2022

As Greg Auman of The Athletic points out, “A Nov. 13 game in Munich for the Bucs would line up as Week 10 of the regular season, presumably following with a Week 11 bye, favorably late in the year.”

The Buccaneers opponent still has yet to be named. We do know it will be either the Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Chiefs, Rams, Ravens, Bengals or Seahawks. Seems unlikely the NFL would move a divisional game overseas, so we’d be willing to wager it’s one of the AFC teams or the Rams.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.