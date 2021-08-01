Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has plenty of things to say as camp continues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had plenty to say about his team as they continue to get ready for the 2021 season. Here are some of his thoughts on training camp sp far as well as the thoughts of some of the coaches.

“Much better today. It looked more like football practice than soccer. Football players show up when the noise level goes up. A lot of guys look great in shorts, but they disappear when the noise level goes up. So I was really happy to see it. I can’t wait to grade the tape. Good ebb and flow at the end of practice – defense, offense. I thought everybody practiced to win rather than a practice to practice, and there’s a big damn difference.”

(On who stood out in pads on Saturday)

“I haven’t watched the film. I don’t look at too many guys, but I thought our tight end group looked pretty decent.”

(On if he views interceptions by S Mike Edwards and LB Devin White as good for the defense or bad for the offense)

“Good for both. You learn from throwing it, and the defense obviously has to get some. We’ve been short on turnovers in camp. Devin’s made that play now – he missed it once, now he’s made it twice, so he’s getting confidence because the quarterback will never see him going back there. He’s got to learn, too.”

(On how TE O.J. Howard looked)

“He looked fine. Can’t wait until he can do the whole practice, but he looks okay.”

(On WR Antonio Brown)

“He’s fine. There’s no more questions about him. He’s ready to roll.”

(On his goals going into next week of camp)

“We don’t think about next week. We can only control today. And all we control is tomorrow. Next week we’ll see. We do have a game at the end of that [third] week, which makes it a little bit different, but we’re still practicing against ourselves until we play that game, so every single day is just taking care of today’s business.”

(On LB Lavonte David not practicing)

“Yeah, it was a vet day.”

(On if he is giving more vet days early in camp because last season lasted so long)

“No, they’re just at an age and experience level, and it’s all scripted out what days what guys get. It has nothing to do with that.”

(On if the Bucs are practicing more “bunch” plays and plays with pre-snap movement)

“No, that’s our offense. We’ve been doing that for 15 years. That’s what we do.”

(On WR Scotty Miller’s development)

“He’s got to get better with bodies on him. That last play, he’s got to make that catch. It’s going to be grimy. He’s got to make more grimy catches. We know he can run by people, but you can’t be a one-trick pony in this league. You’ve got to be able to play with big bodies on you. He’s getting better.”

(On RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn)

“Ke’Shawn’s been spot-on. I really like where he’s at. Again, we’ll see more in the preseason. He didn’t get much of an opportunity in that one, but he’s where he needs to be.”

(On if the key for Vaughn is still showing what he can do on special teams)

“Totally, totally.”

(On WR Tyler Johnson)

“He came back a little heavy and he’s getting back in shape, which is his own fault. But we know he can catch the ball. He’s just got to stay healthy and get in real good shape.”

(On what kind of camp RB Ronald Jones II is having)

“Solid. Catching the ball well, he’s running the ball well – he’s RoJo.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN WILLIAM GHOLSTON

(On his thoughts on having returning starters this year and the competition it brings)

“In our room, it’s all about competition. Everybody wants to eat and get a way out there, but the competition is good enough and we’re close enough to compete and still be brothers at the same time. We drive each other to get better every day.”

(On how the defense’s confidence grew after the team’s run to a Super Bowl LV title)

“We worked better and better as the year went on. Can’t really harp on that now because everybody is gunning for us now. We have to be able to press through and keep that same momentum we had and don’t let it go out or linger.”

(On Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and his coaching style)

“He’s the type of defensive coordinator I would run through a brick wall for. If he said, ‘Hey, if you hit it at this angle, it’s going to fall down,’ and I wouldn’t second guess it. He’s always right.”

(On what sets Bowles apart)

“Just the way that he prepares – for not only him, but the way the whole defensive staff prepares. It’s always on point. They always have the keys and tips to show us how to study and then it became us becoming player/coaches. They’re showing us how, not only our position, but every phase of the game.”



GUARD ALI MARPET



(On trying not to let the defense set the tone for practice)

“I think today was actually a great day in pads. I think the offense won some and the defense won some. It was a physical day and it’s a great day to build on. I think this will be better moving forward.”

(On changing the momentum from yesterday’s practice to today)

“I think in training camp there are going to be some natural swings. As long as your trending in the right way, I think all of us are putting our best effort out there. That’s how training camp goes, but as long as you’re trending in that direction and that’s how we feel right now.”

(On the standard for the offense)

“The standard is so high. It always has been. At offensive line, one or two mistakes puts you in the top ten, so as hard as that is, you’re chasing perfection. [It’s about] ust eliminating any mental mistakes and those physical mistakes and making sure all five guys are on the same page.”

(On the mental discipline standpoint for the offense)

“As an offense, I think we’ve done a nice job on cutting down self-inflicted stuff. Fortunately, guys have stayed healthy and I think that plays a huge role. Hopefully we can continue to do so.”



OUTSIDE LINEBACKER JOE TRYON

(On how it felt to put pads on for the first time in the NFL)

“It felt good you know – I haven’t put pads on since December 2019 so it’s been a long time coming – I feel like I made strides and today was a good first day of pads.”

(On his feelings toward having University of Washington teammates)

“It’s been awesome – Vita [Vea], Benning [Potoa’e], Jaydon [Mickens] – all those dudes just seeing them – UW (University of Washington) players, we breed NFL players and you’ve got another one right here.”

(On his relationship with the veteran linebackers on the team)

“I pretty much have been shadowing Shaq [Barrett] and JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul). In the meeting rooms they’re dissecting film, telling us how we should do it and just watching what they do and trying to implement it into my game. Already I see strides. It’s a blessing to be in this position. They’re two amazing pass rushers in the NFL and I feel like I’m in a great position.”

(On playing football again)

“It feels normal, it feels like I’m supposed to be here. This time last year I was unable to play and now it’s just a blessing I’m not going to take for granted.”

(On his impressions when he watches OLB Jason Pierre-Paul play football)

“Man, he’s freaky – he’s freaky, he’s the real deal. And he’s smart too, really smart.”