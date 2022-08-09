Buccaneers Host Dolphins: What To Watch For Practice Edition

By J.T. Olson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting joint practice with the Miami Dolphins this week. This is an interesting opportunity to practice against a different team. This leads to new matchups and a chance to see a more intense competition.

This week looks to be no exception. With the Dolphins considered by many to be a team on the rise, this will be a good chance for the Buccaneers to test themselves. There will be no shortage of storylines to watch in these practices. Here are a few I’ll be paying closest attention to.

Bucs Interior Offensive Line vs Dolphins Defensive Tackles

The Dolphins have a few young and talented defensive lineman. Specifically Christian Wilkins (a first round pick in 2019) and Raekwon Davis (a second round pick in 2020). These two should be a good measuring stick to see where the Bucs are at with their left guard battle and with what they have at center.

This isn’t Aaron Donald on the other side, so emerging players like Luke Goedeke or Robert Hainsey could impress this week. However, these are no pushovers either. This has all the makings of the type of matchup that I want to watch.

In a perfect world, either Goedeke or Aaron Stinnie shine and take a firm grasp of the starting job. It’s probably too much to hope that Hainsey gets the best of Davis, who has great length and power. If Hainsey does have a good week then I will feel very optimistic about the offensive line situation.

Regardless of the outcome, we are about to get a good sense of where this group is at.

Bucs wide Receivers vs The Dolphins Secondary

There is a battle for the depth receiver jobs on this team. Guys like Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, Deven Thompkins and several others are fighting to stay with this team. So far most of them have looked pretty good.

The Dolphins bring in a talented secondary, featuring guys like Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene. Going against this group is a change for any of these guys to separate themselves from the pack. It’s also a time where some might fall behind.

With a competition this close, every rep will matter. I will be watching closely to see who emerges from this group.

Fast Dolphins Wide Receivers

There probably isn’t a faster pair of receivers in the NFL than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. These two are blazing fast and we know that has given these bigger corners on the Bucs difficulties in the past. Specifically, Hill has given these corners trouble.

Let us not forget the 200 yards that he put up when the Chiefs came to town in 2020. And, of course, how Antoine Winfield Jr repaid him in kind with his now legendary peace sign. Both from a football aspect and a storyline aspect, this is a battle to watch.

Brady Drama

It has to be mentioned. The Dolphins were recently punished by the NFL for tampering by trying to bribe Tom Brady with partial team ownership to come play quarterback in Miami. As a result, the team lost multiple draft picks including a 2023 first round pick.

I don’t anticipate there being much said this week by Brady on the topic. After all, he didn’t go to Miami and is poised to lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl this season. However, I’m sure questions will be asked and it may be a little awkward at times.

All in all, this is more of a national story rather than a Bucs story. It actually has very little to do with Tampa Bay at all.

Are you a Bucs’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.