Buccaneers Injury Update as we head to a Monday Night Football date with the Giants.

By: Bucs Reports

Special to News Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at practice Wednesday gearing up for their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. The Buccaneers are dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season, especially in the defensive backfield area. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times gave us a brief rundown on some of the injured players as they arrived at practice Wednesday.

As Stroud reported, cornerback Carlton Davis did some running on the side Wednesday, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was at practice and participating. Stroud also reports wide receiver Richard Sherman is in a boot with a calf injury. No reports of wide receiver Antonio Brown present at practice. Stroud added that defensive tackle Vita Vea was not in attendance Wednesday. Rachel West of the Tampa Bay Times is credited by the Times’ Joey Knight with confirming tight end Rob Gronkowski was at practice today with helmet in tow.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that wide receiver Scotty Miller was at practice and taking turns on punt returns with wide receiver Jaelon Darden and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Auman also reported that long snapper Zach Triner has also been designated to return to practice.

Wednesday is considered an “extra” practice with the team playing Monday instead of Sunday. Because of that there will be no official injury report by the team today.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.