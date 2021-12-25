Buccaneers Land Five in Pro Bowl. Tampa Bay hopes to book the playoffs today.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sending five players to this year’s Pro Bowl. The team also had eight more players named as alternates.

Starters

–Shaquil Barrett (OLB)

–Tom Brady (QB)

–Ryan Jensen (C)

–Ali Marpet (G)

–Tristan Wirfs (T)

The Buccaneers offensive line is finally getting some of the credit it’s deserved. Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet and Tristan Wirfs get their first Pro Bowl nomination. Tom Brady gets his record 15th nomination and Shaquil Barrett gets his second.

First Alternates

–Mike Evans (WR)

–Devin White (ILB)

–Antoine Winfield, Jr. (S)

Alternates

–Alex Cappa (G)

–Leonard Fournette (RB)

–Chris Godwin (WR)

–Rob Gronkowski (TE)

–Vita Vea (DL)

