Buccaneers Make Two Roster Moves

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Sadarius Hutcherson has been placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s game. As first reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic, the undrafted rookie from South Carolina was competing for a backup spot.

In a corresponding move, the team signed offensive tackle Jake Benzinger. Bucs beat writer Scott Smith reported the signing of the 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle out of Wake Forest. Benzinger was an undtafted rookie in 2020 who originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals and later with the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s certainly a tough break for Hutcherson, whom many viewed as a dark horse candidate to make the Bucs’ initial 53-man roster. But at the same time, it opens up an opportunity for Benzinger to make a name for himself over the next couple of weeks.

Benzinger’s signing was also a move of necessity. The Bucs are struggling along the offensive line in terms of depth. If there’s one spot on the team that has been affected by injury (injuries), it’s the offensive line.

“He was having a good camp,” Bruce Arians told reporters Monday. “It’s a shame he injured his knee, so we’ll see how bad it is. It looks like it could be severe, but he was having a good camp.”

