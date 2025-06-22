Bucs Report – Since bursting onto the scene in 2014, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has consistently delivered, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable players.

Evans has tied NFL legend Jerry Rice’s record with 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards, achieving the milestone himself in dramatic fashion last season – netting the necessary yards with just under two minutes remaining in the final game.

With a record within reach, Evans aims for a 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2025 and hopes for a smoother ride to cement his place atop the list.

ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Mike Evans to squeak into 1,000 yards in 2025 with 80 receptions, 1,029 yards, and nine touchdowns.

That would be his most receptions since 2018 and a notable nine-touchdown performance, making the record-breaking season even more impressive.

The Buccaneers appear to be a sleeper contender for 2025, and if they make a run to the NFC Championship, Mike Evans will probably be firing on all cylinders, playing up to his Pro Bowl caliber.

Mike Evans’ remarkable streak has been under intense scrutiny over the past few seasons, with many eagerly anticipating the year he’ll finally fall short of the 1,000-yard mark, snapping his streak.

There’s a few things in life you can count on, death, taxes, and Mike Evans for a 1,000 yards.

Some will try to diminish Evans’ streak by saying he never leads the league in yards. Others will critique it by saying he isn’t a big play receiver. But the fact is he’s the most consistent receiver in the NFL during the last decade. Regardless of the level of quarterback play he’s had, 1,000 yards. From Josh McCown to Tom Brady, 1,000 yards, from Mike Glennon to Baker Mayfield, 1,000 yards, from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Blaine Gabbert, 1,000 yards. Oh and don’t forget everybody’s favorite 30 for 30 quarterback Jameis Winston. That my friends, is what consistency looks like from a wide receiver.

