Buccaneers’ new WR Cole Beasley: “I’ve Been Wanting to Play with Brady for a Long Time.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ever-changing wide receiving corps got another edition this week. The team signed free agent receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Following his first practice with the team, Beasley talked about what led him to sign with the Buccaneers.

Beasley admitted to messaging Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady on Instagram to pitch his services, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

#Bucs WR Cole Beasley said “I’ve been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time.” He said he slid into Brady’s DMs on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4TRk3EnMqN — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 21, 2022

Beasley can and most likely will be elevated from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Packers.

