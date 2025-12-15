After a Thursday night loss to the Falcons that dropped the out of first place in the NFC South they got some good news Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reclaimed first place in the NFC South after a dramatic turn of events. Thanks to the New Orleans Saints’ last-second rally to defeat the Carolina Panthers 17-16, Tampa Bay moved back into the division lead at 7-7 with three weeks left in the regular season. The Saints’ upset win not only spoiled Carolina’s momentum but also reshuffled the playoff picture, giving the Buccaneers renewed control of their destiny.

All Bucs the latest news at Sports Talk Florida

Saints Stun Panthers in Last-Minute Thriller

Sunday’s clash at the Caesars Superdome was a showcase of resilience by New Orleans. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough engineered two late scoring drives, capped by kicker Charlie Smyth’s 47-yard field goal with just two seconds remaining. The Panthers, who had led most of the afternoon, were undone by costly penalties—11 flags for 103 yards—and a sputtering rushing attack that managed only 127 yards. Wide receiver Chris Olave came alive in the fourth quarter, hauling in four catches for 78 yards, including a 12-yard grab that tied for a score. Carolina’s miscues opened the door for the Saints, who completed the season sweep of their division rival and knocked the Panthers into a tie with Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers Control Their Own Fate

For Tampa Bay, the Saints’ victory was a lifeline. Despite dropping five of their last six games, the Buccaneers now sit atop the NFC South with a chance to secure a fifth straight division crown. The path forward is clear: win the remaining divisional matchups. Tampa Bay travels to Charlotte next Sunday to face the Panthers in a pivotal Week 16 showdown. They then host the Miami Dolphins before closing the season against Carolina once more1. With the Falcons and Saints effectively eliminated from contention, the division race boils down to Tampa Bay and Carolina. If the Buccaneers can steady their form, they will not only clinch the South but also lock in a playoff berth. The stakes are high, but the opportunity is theirs to seize.