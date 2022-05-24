Buccaneers’ Offense Was Most Explosive in NFL in 2021. Can it even better in 2022?

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been explosive the past two seasons with Tom Brady running the show. Despite multiple injuries and even a guy doing a strip tease and quitting, the Bucs have thrived.

Recently ESPN’s analyst Matt Bowen posted his closer look into last seasons stats, specifically explosive offensive plays.

Looking at some offensive numbers from the ‘21 NFL season…



Total explosive plays (run/pass)



• Rush of 15+ yards

• Pass of 20+ yards



1. TB — 92

2. MIN — 90

3. NE — 88

4. BUF, LV, BAL — 84



27. NO, PIT, CAR — 56

30. HOU, ATL — 54

32. NYG — 48 pic.twitter.com/ILbfs3mhNb — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) May 17, 2022

Yes, we know what you’re thinking, “that team left a lot of points on the board”. As Bowen points out, the Buccaneers had 92 plays of 20 yards or more. This stat is based on runs of 15+ yard and pass completions of 20+ yards.

The Buccaneers will be without stud wide receiver Chris Godwin for a portion of the 2022 season. Typically this would be a huge concern for a team looking to continue having an explosive offense. But, the Buccaneers were proactive this offseason in addressing this concern. They started by signing wide receiver Russell Gage who will undoubtedly fill in for Godwin before taking over as WR3. The Bucs also re-signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman, and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard. Couple those with the drafting of running back Rachaad White as well as existing players like Cyril Grayson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Tyler Johnson, oh and some guy named Mike Evans and this team is stacked.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.