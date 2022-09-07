Buccaneers’ Players Change Jersey Numbers

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their final cuts ahead of their season opener against Dallas this Sunday. With roster cuts comes new jersey numbers becoming available. Three players decided to change their numbers, and the team’s newest addition picked his out.

A couple of number changes for the #Bucs:



Carl Nassib – 94



Willington Previlon – 93



Mike Greene – 91



Newly signed LB Kenny Young will wear 33. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 5, 2022

Defensive lineman Willington Previlon swapped numbers with outside linebacker Carl Nassib. Defensive lineman Mike Greene is now No. 92 and new linebacker Kenny Young will wear No. 33 respectfully.

