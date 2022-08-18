Buccaneers’ QB Coach on Brady’s Arm, It’s Remarkable”

By Bucs Report Staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has been playing at a high level for many years. According to the Bucs’ quarterback coach Clyde Christensen, Brady is throwing the ball better than ever.

Christensen recently sat down with NBC Sports’ Peter King to talk all things Buccaneers’ and Brady.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him throw the football better. It’s remarkable — 45 years old and the ball comes off his hand with such zip, throw after throw. How does that happen with someone who’s 45? It’s like a lot of things about him. It defies common sense. This just hasn’t happened before. What he’s done is incorporate his whole body into his throws. He has trained his arm to be a part of his throwing, not all of it.”

Brady is a beast in the film room and on the practice field. He’s dedicated his lifestyle, diet and nearly three quarters of his life to the game and position. Now at age 45, Brady seems to be throwing at a level most 20-somethings can only aspire too.

