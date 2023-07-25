Buccaneers receiving corps very impressed with their new QB Baker Mayfield.

By: Bucs Report Special to News Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal this offseason. The move set up a quarterback competition between Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the right to replace recently retired quarterback Tom Brady.

Reports from OTAs suggest Mayfield is impressing the coaching staff and is the odds-on favorite to be the starter. But it’s not just the coaching staff Mayfield is impressing, wide receiver Chris Godwin likes what he’s seen so far.

On a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Godwin spoke about Mayfield and how he’s done since joining the team.

“I like what I’ve seen so far, man. He’s been a really good guy in our locker room so far, and that was the first thing that stood out to me was just the way he carries himself. He’s not like some arrogant guy that’s going to come in and be like, ‘Oh, I’m the guy and all you guys need to kind of like fall in line.’”

Mayfield has always played with the proverbial chip-on-his-shoulder. Godwin sees this on the field, but in the locker room says Baker is a different guy.

“I feel like people have different perceptions that are portrayed, whether it’s in the media or just through other people,” Godwin stated. “You just never really know. And I feel like sometimes, quarterbacks, they have like that not really an arrogance to them, but like a confidence to them where they walk in and they try to over-lead too soon. But it’s hard to get people to follow you as a leader if they don’t know who you are. If they don’t know how you work and they don’t know the type of work ethic that you have and they don’t know that we’re all in it together, then it’s hard to get people to follow you.”

Godwin continued,

“So far, he’s come in and he’s just been one of the guys. And I think that allows him to be able to in times where he needs to be a leader, I think it allows him the space to be able to step in and be like, ‘This is what we need to do,’ because he’s already working on building those relationships with guys.”

Training Camp is right around the corner and according to Godwin it seems Mayfield is ready and capable to take the reigns for the Buccaneers.