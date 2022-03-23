Buccaneers resign “Playoff Lenny,” who is happy to stay in Tampa Bay for the next three years.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and running back Leonard Fournette have agreed to terms on a three-year $21 million deal as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fournette was one of the more productive running backs in the league last season with 1,266 yards from scrimmage. The deal more than doubles Fournette’s salary from 2021 but is still isn’t enough to put Fournette in the top-ten of running back salaries. So a solid raise for Fournette and great value for the Buccaneers

VIDEO FROM CBS HQ

Two Years With Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 1,179

Rushing TDs: 14

Receiving Yards: 687

Receiving TDs: 2

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.