Buccaneers to Host Intriguing QB Prospect

By: Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Per Fox Sports Greg Auman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring in University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a pre-draft visit.

A winner in Knoxville

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is an intriguing prospect. The 25-year old UT star took over for a struggling Joe Milton in the early stages of the 2021 season and starred. He led the SEC in passing efficiency, total yardage, completion percentage and yards per attempt. His 2022 season turned out to be even better. He led the Vols to a 9-1 record before going down with a torn ACL in a loss at South Carolina. Hooker tallied 3135 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions on the season. He added 5 additional touchdowns on the ground.

His highlight performance was in the Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and 5 touchdowns – all to WR Jalin Hyatt. With the game tied at 49 and at his own 32-yard line with just 15 seconds remaining, Hooker put together one of the biggest drives in school history. Hooker found Ramel Keyton to get to midfield, then hit Bru McCoy with a perfect strike for 27 yards to the Alabama 23. Two seconds remained on the clock, and kicker Chase McGrath banged through the winning field goal by inches, giving Tennessee its first win over Alabama since 2006 and making Hooker a legend in Knoxville.