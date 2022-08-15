Buccaneers to Induct Arians into the Ring of Honor in October

By Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

During the broadcast of the Buccaneers preseason game against Miami, the crew at WFLA-TV made an impromptu announcement.

The Buccaneers will induct former head coach Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor October 2nd against the Chiefs. The game is a primetime Sunday Night Football re-match of Super Bowl LV.

Arians retired as the most successful coach in Bucs history. The team fast-tracking Arians enshrinement is definitely a nod towards the impact Arians had on this franchise.

