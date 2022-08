By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

On these episodes of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys discuss second year quarterback Kyle Trask and how he’s developing in his second year.

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.